Arne Slot. Image: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Arne Slot has confirmed he wants to become Liverpool’s new manager.

The Reds are in talks with Feyenoord about Slot succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat. The 45-year-old has served as head coach of the Rotterdam-based side for the past three years, guiding them to the Dutch title last season and the KNVB Cup this campaign.

After Xabi Alonso opted to remain at Bayer Leverkusen, Slot is now the front-runner. And he has declared his wish to become the next Liverpool boss. Via ESPN he said: “I’d like to become new Liverpool manager, my decisions is clear.