Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League clash against Brentford.

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Brentford.

The Reds aim to arrest a three-match losing streak in the Premier League, but they did bounce back to winning ways with a 5-1 triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

However, Alexander Isak was forced off at half-time in Germany. The striker, signed for a £125 million British record fee from Newcastle United, sustained a groin issue. Slot admitted that Isak is doubtful to face Brentford along with Ryan Gravenberch, who was unavailable to face Frankfurt because of an ankle problem.

Meanwhile, Jeremie Frimpong was withdrawn in the first half of the Frankfurt because of a hamstring issue. Slot admitted that Frimpong is ‘not in a good place’ and is set to miss Brentford as well as next week’s games with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Head coach Slot said at his pre-match press conference: “Jeremie is not in a good place. What I mean is he will not play tomorrow or next week. A hamstring injury so he is going to take a while.

“Alex, not too bad. Question mark for the weekend so let’s see where he is and the same can be said about Ryan. He didn’t travel with us and let’s see where he is today.”

Alisson Becker remains unavailable with a hamstring injury and Giovanni Leoni will not play again this season after rupturing his ACL. Slot added: “Alisson is not in the squad. That is going another while.”