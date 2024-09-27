Arne Slot. (Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool injury news ahead of the clash against Wolves in the Premier League.

Arne Slot expects Alisson Becker to be back for Liverpool’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The No.1 goalkeeper has missed the past two games with a muscle issue, with Caoimhin Kelleher deputising between the posts. But Alisson trained yesterday and is set to be in the the full session before facing Wolves at Molineux on Saturday.

Head coach Slot said: “We think he is. He trained yesterday in part of the session. Expecting a full session today but we have to train. I’m really happy with Alisson but we did really well in the two games he wasn’t in goal. Another example of having two, even three, good options.”

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott remains unavailable because of a fractured foot. He’s not expected to be back available for several weeks.