Arne Slot could call-up new Liverpool youngster for Bayer Leverkusen due to UEFA rule

Liverpool prepare to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League at Anfield.

Arne Slot could hand a Liverpool squad berth to a new youngster in tonight's Champions League fixture against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Reds go in pursuit of a fourth successive victory and will take a giant stride towards automatically qualifying for the knockout stage of the competition. Arne Slot's side have already recorded wins over AC Milan, Bologna and RB Leipzig and will now face the German champions Leverkusen.

Slot is expected to name a strong team once again, but may make changes from the 2-1 victory against Brighton which moved Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table. The Reds will again be without four players in Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa.

And with UEFA rules permitting 12 substitutes compared to the Premier League's nine, there is space for a member of the under-21s to gain experience of a European night at Anfield.

From the 1-0 triumph at Leipzig, Conor Bradley will be back among the substitutes after returning from injury. The right-back played the entire game of the 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Brighton.

But from yesterday's training session, Trey Nyoni was not involved. The 17-year-old was on the bench against Leipzig and also came on as a substitute in the Brighton cup success. However, Liverpool under-19s are in action against their Leverkusen counterparts in the UEFA Youth League this afternoon and have taken only four points from three games. Therefore, Nyoni - who netted a double in the under-21s' 4-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend - could be on duty to captain the team in their bid to reach the next stage of the competition.

There is the possibility of Slot naming three goalkeepers in his squad. With Alisson injured, Caoimhin Kelleher will continue to be first choice and Vitezslav Jaros as deputy. Harvey Davies is fourth in line and was among the subs at Leipzig.

However, Slot could reward another youngster with a chance. James Norris and Tom Hill both trained with Liverpool yesterday. Norris has been involved in several sessions so far this campaign. The 21-year-old is a left-back who spent last campaign on loan at Tranmere Rovers. This term, he’s recorded two goals and one assist in 10 games for the under-21s.

Hill, meanwhile, is a midfielder. The 22-year-old made his senior bow in a Carabao Cup loss to Aston Villa in December 2019. Hill regularly captains the under-21s and has registered two goals and two assists in just eight outings this term.