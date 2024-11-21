Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a period that Liverpool managed to negotiate without any issues. In fact, the Reds thrived rather than survived. Despite not having two attacking options available, Arne Slot’s side were at their potent best. Liverpool delivered five victories and one draw, coming away at Arsenal, which has resulted in them topping the Premier League table by five points and the Champions League standings.

The performances of a robust defensive unit were key and have been lauded - but the displays of a formidable forward line have also garnered rave reviews. Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo were imperious and Darwin Nunez has added a level of maturity to his game.

Slot has had to be cautious with the quartet, though, and manage minutes during games to reduce the risk of any more issues. Liverpool boast six senior options yet Diogo Jota has been missing for the past month after damaging ribs in a 2-1 win over Chelsea. Summer signing Federico Chiesa, meanwhile, has struggled for fitness since arriving from Juventus. Being frozen out by the Serie A giants during pre-season has been given as the reason behind his problems.

Liverpool will be hoping that Jota can soon return to full fitness and get Chiesa up to speed. If Slot has six forwards at his disposal then fear will be struck into every opposition in their way.

The Dutchman will never scotch having too many attackers at his disposal - no manager ever does. Harvey Elliott is back in training, although he’s been regarded as more of a midfielder than a winger since Slot took charge. And given that Liverpool made the decision to loan out Ben Doak (Middlesbrough), Kaide Gordon (Norwich) and Lewis Koumas (Stoke) in the summer transfer window, out-and-out forwards have been in shorter supply than Klopp had last term. For a 3-2 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup, 18-year-old Ranel Young was named on the bench.

However, in the coming weeks, Slot could have a promising prospect to call upon if needed. Jayden Danns has returned to training with the under-21s and he will have an eye on impressing. Danns enjoyed a barnstorming 2023-24 campaign which saw him fast-tracked from the under-18s to the first-team fray in a matter of months. At age-group level, he fired 17 goals and four assists in 21 appearances.

There will be few players who have made their senior at Wembley or a cup final. But that was where Danns indeed was rewarded with his Liverpool bow when coming off the bench in the 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. And just three days later, Danns’ purple patch continued when coming on as a substitute to fire a double in a 3-0 FA Cup win over Southampton. He also made two cameo appearances in the Premier League.

During the summer, it was not a surprise the 18-year-old was earmarked to head out on loan, with Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle one club linked. But a back injury put paid to a temporary switch, as well as denying him a chance to be part of Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the USA.

It will undoubtedly have been a frustrating few months for Danns, with his upward trajectory hitting the skids because of fitness problems. Yet there may be light at the end of the tunnel as he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Mo Salah, Joe Gomez and Elliott earlier this week at the AXA Training Ground while the majority of the first-team squad were away on international duty.

Given he’s not made a single appearance at any level since April, the ex-Tranmere youngster will require substantial minutes with Barry Lewtas’ under-21s. However, as he was highly rated he was by Klopp then Slot may also be tempted to hand Danns an opportunity if he feels it’s the right thing in the coming weeks.

“Jayden Danns has only recently joined us in first-team training,” said legendary Anfield boss Klopp. “I loved him from the first second; really special. And he comes on today, OK he played in the last game, but he can [almost] score two goals in a Carabao Cup final. It’s absolutely insane.”

A potential first-team involvement for Danns will depend firstly on when he’s fully up to speed and then if a berth is available. But Trey Nyoni has spent the majority of the campaign around Slot’s squad - and Danns could well find himself in a similar position. In truth, the FA Cup third round may be the first realistic chance that he could make an outing if there are no more injuries - but that could change.