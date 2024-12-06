Federico Chiesa of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on November 22, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team news ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park.

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton tomorrow (12.30 GMT).

The Reds head into the final showdown between the two sides at Goodison Park seven points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. Slot will also take charge of Liverpool for the first time in the famous fixture, although Ibrahima Konate (knee), Conor Bradley (hamstring) and Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) are still unavailable and Alexis Mac Allister must serve a one-match suspension after picking up five yellow cards.

On Mac Allister’s suspension, Slot said: “The downside to it is these players hardly make any fouls. Ryan [Gravenberch] is also one card away from being suspended so that’s something for us to be aware of. How that is possible because we hardly make any fouls. The Mac Allister one at Newcastle, you could argue if you saw all the decisions that we have made afterwards, if it was so correct he got a yellow for that.

“You know during a season will be suspended and it’s always in moments where could have used him. The good thing for us is we have the main four midfielders that have played, Dom, Ryan, Curtis and Macca, there are still three left and Harvey Elliott is on his way back. That line is not our main worry but our main worry is how close they’re all back with playing time, there are only three injuries in our last line with Diogo close to being back, Federico close to being back and the same for Alisson. Ibou, Conor and Kostas are a bit further away from playing time.”

It has been more than two months since goalkeeper Alisson Becker made an appearance because of a hamstring issue. Caoimhin Kelleher has been deputising in goal during that period, although made a mistake for Newcastle’s late equaliser in the 3-3 draw earlier this week. However, Alisson is not yet ready to be back in action.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has been absent for the previous 10 games after suffering a rib problem in a 2-1 win over Chelsea in October.

Federico Chiesa made a quiet return to action while Liverpool were in action at Newcastle. The winger scored in a 4-3 loss to Danish side FC Nordsjælland, having not been in Slot’s match-day squad for 13 games. Jota and Chiesa are both close to returning but still unavailable.