Arne Slot 'all done and sealed' as timeframe for Liverpool official announcement given
Liverpool have reportedly signed documents with Feyenoord for Arne Slot to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat.
Slot is poised to become the Reds’ new head coach as Klopp steps down at the end of the season. Liverpool have agreed a reported £9.3 million fee with Feyenoord to bring in the 45-year-old.
And Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that papers have been ratified between Liverpool and the Rotterdam-based outfit. An official announcement will be later this week, he claims.
Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Liverpool and Feyenoord have signed all documents for Arne Slot’s imminent move to #LFC as new head coach.
“It will still take some time for the official club statement, planned between clubs for this week. All done and sealed.”
