Arne Slot. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly signed documents with Feyenoord for Arne Slot to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat.

Slot is poised to become the Reds’ new head coach as Klopp steps down at the end of the season. Liverpool have agreed a reported £9.3 million fee with Feyenoord to bring in the 45-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that papers have been ratified between Liverpool and the Rotterdam-based outfit. An official announcement will be later this week, he claims.

Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Liverpool and Feyenoord have signed all documents for Arne Slot’s imminent move to #LFC as new head coach.