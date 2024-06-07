Arne Slot favourite available for '£25m' as Liverpool ponder defensive addition

Newcastle are pushing to sign talented Dutch star Lutsharel Geertruida, according to reports.

The Feyenoord defender enjoyed a strong showing for Holland ahead of Euro 2024 and he could be on Liverpool’s list this summer.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertrudia who was a favourite under Arne Slot during his time with the Dutch club.

The incoming boss will inherit a strong squad with an exciting blend of youth and experience this summer but he may want to add some familiarity within his new settings to help him transition quicker. One of those signings could the Dutch international Geertrudia who starred for the Netherlands in their 4-0 friendly against Canada last night - a game which saw Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk score the final goal on 83 minutes.

Starting at right-back, he managed three tackles, one key pass and a 94% pass success rate and he will likely earn a lot of minutes across the Euro 2024 campaign which begins next week in Germany. His form has seen him balance club and international football well and, at 23, he brings a unique mix of versatility and football IQ to the table.

And it is those qualities that would make a move to Liverpool feasible; there’s also the fact that, according to AD, Liverpool are lining up a move. Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham are all vying for a move as well with £25m said to be enough for the Dutch club to allow him to leave. It would be a fair fee given that his deal expires next summer and he doesn’t boast a huge profile meaning a potential deal would be rather straightforward to complete.

For Liverpool, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez, they are strongly stacked with players who can play at right-back. It would be a move that would make complete sense if Bradley was not in the picture. However, the youth graduate’s breakout campaign has ensured he will be a first-team figure next season rather than loaned out. It spells bad news for Geertrudia despite his strong form.