Arne Slot gives new Liverpool manager update and reveals if he's travelled to Merseyside - 'I have been'
Arne Slot remains confident he will become Liverpool’s next boss.
The Dutchman confirmed that he is interested in taking over from Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat last month. Reports have suggested that Feyenoord and the Reds have reached a £9.1 million agreement, although neither club have yet to confirm the decision.
Slot is preparing for Feyenoord’s clash against PEC Zwolle on Sunday. Speaking to reporters (via vi.nl), the 45-year-old insisted he has still to travel to Merseyside for talks. But he is buoyed that the switch to Liverpool will come to fruition.
Slot said: “'I am confident that it will work out. I cannot say at the moment when this will be.”
Asked whether he thinks Feyenoord will cooperate with his wishes, Slot said: "If I indicate that an agreement will be reached, then I think it is an answer to your question. Then I wouldn't have been so tan. I have been to Italy, with my daughter. That was very nice.”
Slot also insisted that he’s not lost focus on Feyenoord’s remaining three games in the Eredivisie and put paid to further questions about him potentially joining Liverpool. He added: “It is a pleasure to work with this group and staff members. Then it is not difficult at all. I will answer all questions after the season, but now I am there to get as many points as possible with Feyenoord.”
