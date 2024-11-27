Arne Slot has just confirmed three Liverpool starters against Real Madrid

Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, speaks to the media in a press conference during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 training and press conference at Anfield on November 26, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool team news ahead of the Real Madrid clash.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold is not ready to start for Liverpool against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The right-back is poised to return to the Reds’ squad at Anfield tonight after a hamstring injury. Alexander-Arnold has missed only one game, last Sunday’s 3-2 win at Southampton, with the international break helping in terms of his recovery. The vice-captain was back in training ahead of Madrid’s visit but Slot has admitted that Alexander-Arnold is not able to feature from the outset - and hopes he will not be required at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, it means that Conor Bradley is set to continue on the right-hand side of defence - and could well be marking Kylian Mbappe.

Meanwhile, with Alisson Becker still not ready to feature as he battles back from his own hamstring issue, Caoimhin Kelleher will again deputise in goal. The Republic of Ireland international has been in fine form during Alisson’s absence and will experience a famous European night under the lights.

What’s more, Andy Robertson was on pre-match press duties - which is usually a clear sign that he is starting. In truth, that is not a surprise with Kostas Tsimikas sidelined with an ankle injury. Joe Gomez is an option to operate as an auxiliary full-back and did so while Robertson and Tsimikas were both sidelined last season. But Robertson is set to continue.

The Scotland international has faced Los Blancos six times in his career and never won - including heartbreaking defeats in the 2018 and 2022 Champions League finals. On the latest battle, he said: “Obviously since I’ve been here we’ve played Real Madrid five or six times and obviously we’ve not been on the winning side yet. But there’s only a few of us that have probably been involved in that; it’s quite a different squad, a new squad that a lot of players probably haven’t faced Real Madrid with Liverpool yet, and also the same for them – they’re a new squad and new faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it comes to these big games and you play against the best players and the best teams then of course you want to be one, involved in the game and two, you want to get the result.

“It’ll probably be the most-watched game this week, and that’s what big players want to be a part of. And I think if we can get the win it just puts us in an even better position within the Champions League. But also, you’re beating one of your competitors, which is always nice. We’re excited by that prospect. But we also know how good Real Madrid can be and we know that they’ll come here full of belief and full of confidence that they can get the result. Hopefully come tomorrow night we’re the happier ones.”