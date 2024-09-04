Kieran Morrison, centre, celebrates scoring for Liverpool under-18s last season. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool under-21s defeated Sunderland with Kieran Morrison catching the eye.

Liverpool under-21s bounced back to winning ways as they earned a 3-2 victory at Sunderland.

The young Reds went into the game against the backdrop of 5-1 defeat by Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Trophy and a 2-1 loss against Leicester City in Premier League 2.

However, Barry Lewtas’ troops were victorious in an entertaining affair against Sunderland on Monday evening. And at the heart of Liverpool’s triumph was Kieran Morrison. He hit the post before James Balagazi finished the rebound and open the scoring in the eighth minute before scoring in the 28th minute.

Morrison signed his first professional contract in April. Having previously been on Manchester United’s books, the 17-year-old is well thought of by the academy coaching staff and it was a reward for a fine 2023-24 campaign. In total, he plundered 12 goals and four assists in 30 appearances.

Morrison was spotted training with the first team towards the end of last term. Yet he was not spotted as being part of Arne Slot’s pre-season preparations and did not make travel for the USA tour. That is because he instead represented Northern Ireland at the European Under-19 Championship.

And so far this campaign, Slot has not had to call up too many promising prospects. Liverpool have had only Curtis Jones injured and it has meant that Trey Nyoni has been the only youngster regularly involved in sessions.

Morrison is a versatile performer, capable of playing as an attacking midfielder and as a winger. With Fabio Carvalho sold to Brentford, Ben Doak (Middlesbrough), Kaide Gordon (Norwich City) and Lewis Koumas (Stoke City) departing on loan, as well as Harvey Blair leaving to join permanently for Portsmouth, there may be opportunities if injuries in the attacking areas do occur.

Jayden Danns, who broke into the first team last term, is also currently on the treatment table with back injury. Should Slot need to supplement his training squad, Morrison could be the one who crosses over at the AXA Training Centre.