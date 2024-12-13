Arne Slot has message for Darwin Nunez and Liverpool fans

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool news ahead of the visit of Fulham to Anfield.

Arne Slot has defended Darwin Nunez as competition for places rises.

The microscope has fallen on Nunez in recent games - the forward having scored only one goal in his last 10 games - and with Slot revealing a fitness boost ahead of the Fulham visit then the pressure is rising.

Slot has revealed he expects both Federico Chiesa - out since September - and Diogo Jota - missing since October - to return to the Liverpool squad for the Anfield clash on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

On Nunez - who has only scored three goals all season - the Liverpool boss said he needs the support of the Liverpool fans and players. Slot said: “All our players feel the support of our fans but he is definitely one of them. Mo [Salah] is scoring so many goals he likes the support of the fans but doesn’t really need it at the moment. We all saw they did something with him when he missed a few chances on Tuesday and everyone needs an arm around you, either from a team-mate, the fans or your manager.

“But I also made it clear to him that he is not only judged on the goals he scores, he is also judged on the team performance and he adds something to the team performance as well with his work-rate and how much he does winning the ball back high up the pitch. Ideally he would have scored a few goals more. Maybe in a few weeks you will ask me Mo is not scoring any more and Darwin is scoring one goal after another.

“It is the life of a number nine, sometimes you score, sometimes you don’t.”

He added: “But what should always be there is work-rate and I think that is what he has, apart from two games: the first one against Las Palmas (a pre-season friendly) – I said that to him yesterday – and the last half-hour against Girona wasn’t of the standard he should have. That had a lot to do with him being disappointed at missing a few chances.”