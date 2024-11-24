'Definitely' - Arne Slot immediately sends new Liverpool title race message as eight-point gap opens up

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 24th Nov 2024, 16:47 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 16:54 BST
Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Liverpool earned a 3-2 victory over Southampton in the Premier League to move further clear of Man City and Arsenal.

Arne Slot has insisted that Liverpool’s sizeable advantage in the Premier League title race means little at this stage of the season.

The Reds are now eight points clear at the summit of the table after battling to a 3-2 win over Southampton at St Mary’s. Liverpool were not at their best but a Mo Salah double and a first-half strike from Dominik Szoboszlai extended their lead at the top of the standings after champions Manchester City’s shock 4-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means the Reds are firmly in the driving seat after just 12 matches, with Arsenal - who have finished runners-up for the past two campaigns - nine points adrift. However, Slot has insisted that Liverpool are not getting carried away as they host City at Anfield next week.

Speaking at his post-Southampton press conference, the Reds head coach said: “We know what we have to put into it to get this lead we have at the moment and to get these wins. I only have to show that the games were wins by a big margin but the rest were by small margins.

“These players have been long in the Premier League. I think it was later in the season last season that Arsenal led by eight points and City came back. You know if you face Arsenal, City, Chelsea or Tottenham who were great yesterday and can win so many games in a row. It’s nice to have this position but we are definitely not getting carried away.”

Related topics:Man CityPremier LeagueArsenalArne Slot

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice