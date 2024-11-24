Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool earned a 3-2 victory over Southampton in the Premier League to move further clear of Man City and Arsenal.

Arne Slot has insisted that Liverpool’s sizeable advantage in the Premier League title race means little at this stage of the season.

The Reds are now eight points clear at the summit of the table after battling to a 3-2 win over Southampton at St Mary’s. Liverpool were not at their best but a Mo Salah double and a first-half strike from Dominik Szoboszlai extended their lead at the top of the standings after champions Manchester City’s shock 4-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

It means the Reds are firmly in the driving seat after just 12 matches, with Arsenal - who have finished runners-up for the past two campaigns - nine points adrift. However, Slot has insisted that Liverpool are not getting carried away as they host City at Anfield next week.

Speaking at his post-Southampton press conference, the Reds head coach said: “We know what we have to put into it to get this lead we have at the moment and to get these wins. I only have to show that the games were wins by a big margin but the rest were by small margins.

“These players have been long in the Premier League. I think it was later in the season last season that Arsenal led by eight points and City came back. You know if you face Arsenal, City, Chelsea or Tottenham who were great yesterday and can win so many games in a row. It’s nice to have this position but we are definitely not getting carried away.”