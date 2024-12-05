Arne Slot issues fresh Mo Salah statement as Liverpool contract 'anticipated soon'

Mo Salah was involved in all three goals during Liverpool’s 3-3 draw against Newcastle United.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has admitted it is ‘difficult’ to predict Mo Salah’s long-term future - but hailed another outstanding display from his talisman.

Salah was involved in all of the Reds’ goals as they earned a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United. The winger scored twice and also assisted Curtis Jones’ goal in the pulsating St James’ Park encounter as Liverpool’s lead at the summit of the Premier League was reduced to seven points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salah has now recorded 15 goals and 12 assists in just 21 games in all competitions this season. Much has been made of his contractual situation, with his deal expiring at the end of the season. However, the Athletic reports that an offer to the 32-year-old is ‘anticipated soon’ after Salah admitted last month a contract was still to be tabled.

And Liverpool head coach Slot hailed Salah as a ‘special player’ in the aftermath of the Newcastle game. The Dutchman said: “It is difficult for me to predict the long-term future, the only thing I can expect or predict is he is a very good place at the moment. He plays in a very good team that provides him with good opportunities and then he is able to do special things.

“What makes him even more special for me is before we scored for 1-1 you thought, 'He is not playing his best game today,' but then to come up with a half-hour with an assist, two goals, having a shot against the bar and being a constant threat, that is something not many players can do if they've played the first hour like he did. So, that is also what makes him special, apart from if you just look at the goals. His finishing is so clinical. A special player, but that's what we all know.