Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, shakes hands with Match Referee Michael Oliver following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Arne Slot did not speak to the media after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot will not be speaking to the media after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The spoils were shared as Goodison Park played host to the famous fixture for the final time. The showdown was drama-laden, with James Tarkowski netting a 98th-minute equaliser which sent Everton fans into ecstasy. There was a significant melee after the game, with Abdoualye Doucoure celebrating in front of the visiting Liverpool supporters before being grabbed by Curtis Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair were given red cards along with Reds head coach Slot and assistant boss Sipke Hulshoff. A Premier League statement said: “The referee issued second yellow cards and red cards to Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucouré following an altercation after the final whistle. Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also shown straight red cards after the final whistle.”

As a result, Slot could not take part in media duties after the game. The usual protocol would be to put up Hulshoff - but he was also unable to conduct them due to his dismissal. As a result, assistant first-team coach Johnny Heitinga is likely to be in charge of the Reds when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday.

Slot has already served one touchline ban this season for accruing three yellow cards in the Premier League. Hulshoff took charge of a 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup in December.

Slot did speak to the media before and after that tie so he should be on pre-Wolves press conference duty, which is set to take place on Friday. There, he will give his thoughts on the Everton draw and the events that unfolded after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the game, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said: "Intense, it was always going to be intense. A lot of battles. Very disappointing to concede in the last second of the game, or even over extra time, but it is what it is. It isn't easy to accept it, especially in the manner how, but we take it and move on.

"I think the referee had a big part in the game today in terms of certain challenges were given as fouls and similar weren't. In the end it is just disappointing to concede a very good strike, but a disappointing one. This is their cup final and they would try to do everything in their power to make it difficult for us. It is a big boost for them but a blow for us."