Arne Slot has confirmed he plans to have a conversation with Jurgen Klopp when he’s officially announced at Liverpool’s next boss.

Slot is poised to take over from Klopp in the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season. The 45-year-old expressed his desire to become the Reds’ new supremo last month. He’s since remained respectful to his current club Feyenoord, who have reportedly agreed a compensation fee with Liverpool, and is waiting for confirmation before discussing the subject more.

Klopp admitted ahead of Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur that he would be happy to take a phone call from Slot and give a handover of what awaits.

Feyenoord have finished second in the Dutch league this term and thrashed PEC Zwolle 5-0 on Sunday night. And Slot revealed after the victory that it would be ‘strange’ if he did not speak to Klopp before taking the Reds’ reins.

“I think it’s normal that if you go to a new club that you contact the current coach,’ said Slot via the Daily Mail. “I did this at Feyenoord as well. It’s normal, all the knowledge a person has from working a few years at the club or nine in this case, that you contact him. But apart from that I know his assistant quite well, Pep Lijnders. If there is an official confirmation, it would be strange if I did not call him.”

Before Feyenoord’s victory over PEC, Liverpool bounced back to winning ways by putting Tottenham to the sword. The Reds romped into a four-goal lead within an hour and Mo Salah was back to his best. The winger opened the scoring in the 16th minute and proved a handful throughout.

After a touchline spat with Klopp when coming on as a substitute in the Reds’ 2-2 draw at West Ham, there was much speculation around Salah’s future with a year left on his Merseyside contract.

However, it has been reported Slot firmly sees the Egypt international as part of his Liverpool plans - and hailed his 25th goal of the campaign as ‘great’.