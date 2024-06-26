Arne Slot may make first Liverpool signing in five years to resolve double problem

Arne Slot. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool’s goalkeeping department may be bolstered if two exits happen.

It's an area of the squad that Liverpool have not had to bolster in five years.

But in Arne Slot's first summer transfer window, the Reds' goalkeeping department may require more attention than it has received for some time.

The new Anfield head coach has no issues when it comes to the No.1 spot. That firmly belongs to Alisson Becker. The Brazil international has been magnificent since his arrival from AS Roma in 2018. The £67 million that Liverpool paid raised eyebrows at the time - it has been fully justified.

But who is behind Alisson in the pecking order in Slot's first season is somewhat uncertain. If last season proved anything, it's that an adept second choice is required. For all of Alisson's qualities, he has had some injury issues at Liverpool - none more so than when spending almost two months on the treatment table in 2023-24.

Caoimhin Kelleher deputised proficiently as he proved what everyone inside Anfield thought - that he's capable of being a first choice in his own right. Kelleher enjoyed his best-ever campaign as he played 26 times and helped add a second Carabao Cup of his career to Liverpool's trophy cabinet.

Klopp lauded the Republic of Ireland international as the best No.2 in the world. That's something few would argue against. But aged 25, Kelleher has suggested that he now wants to play regularly. Liverpool will hold out for a significant fee, mooted to be at least £25 million. If a sufficient offer arrives, however, the club may not stand in his way.

That may mean that Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes may have to dip into the market and unearth their next back-up as Adrian can no longer be called upon.

The Spaniard was one of two keepers who joined Liverpool after their Champions League triumph in 2019. Adrian arrived from West Ham on a free transfer as he took the place of Loris Karius. Meanwhile, Andy Lonergan joined to add cover after leaving Middlesbrough.

Adrian made a total of 26 appearances, featuring in goal for the UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea in his first season. But he fell behind Kelleher following his emergence with Adrian's last outing coming in July 2022 when the Reds defeated Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield.

The 37-year-old has been offered a new contract on Merseyside but it appears he's set to return to boyhood club Real Betis.

Slot will now be assessing his options as to who could fulfil the remit of third choice. Vitezslav Jaros may be the frontrunner after helping Sturm Graz win the Austrian Bundesliga during a loan spell. However, the 22-year-old may harbour greater ambitions with his career very much ahead of him.