Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arne Slot gives his reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Man United.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has insisted that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s under-par performance in Liverpool’s draw against Manchester United was not down to Real Madrid’s interest.

Los Blancos made an inquiry over the Reds vice-captain earlier this week. Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and Madrid covet his signature. They had an approach rebuffed before the January transfer window opened and Slot stressed that the news would not ‘destabilise’ the right-back before United’s trip to Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in the first game since the interest emerged, Alexander-Arnold struggled as Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against United. Alexander-Arnold was beaten several times down the flank and was out of position for Lisandro Martinez’s opening goal. The Reds missed out on a chance to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table despite going ahead through goals from Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah (penalty).

Slot, speaking at his press conference, is adamant that Alexander-Arnold’s struggles were more down to United’s quality in attacking areas. The Liverpool head coach said: “I don't believe in those things. I think 9/10 people will say it affected him but I'm one of the 10 that tells you it didn't affect him. What affected him is he had to play against Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot - two starters for Portugal who are great, great players. We have a fantastic player here in Diogo Jota as he's mostly not playing for Portugal so that tells you how much quality United have and if these players set themselves to a game, that is what United do once in a while, it is very difficult to play against them.

“It is more difficult for Trent to play against Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot than it is the rumours in the week. That is my opinion and probably everyone is going to tell you it had to do with the rumours but my opinion is different.

“It wasn't he has to play them on his own because Ryan was 9/10 close to the situation but he was many times faced in a one-v-one situation as those players now. I always tell you how difficult it is for the other team to be in a one-v-one situation against Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Lucho Diaz and all the other ones we have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These players also have special qualities. I think you could see it in the last 10-15 minutes. In the first 70-80 minutes, they played almost every ball long but after the 2-2, the game was completely open and then you could see they had even better quality when they played the ball on the ground.

“It was clear Trent had some difficult moments as we as a team had but that's not for Trent the first time. For the majority of the games he's played for this club have been very good but I can believe if people tell me he has never played a bad game for this club, that has probably happened before and mostly against quality players like United have especially in the positions he had to face.”