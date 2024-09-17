Arne Slot Head Coach of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 training and press conference at AXA Melwood Training Centre on September 16, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool prepare to face AC Milan in the Champions League at the San Siro and Arne Slot has discussed the role of Dominik Szoboszlai.

Arne Slot has challenged Dominik Szoboszlai to score more goals for Liverpool.

The midfielder joined the Reds for £60 million from RB Leipzig in July 2023. In his maiden campaign at Anfield, Szoboszlai was a regular starter as he made a total of 45 appearances, scoring seven goals. But only three of his efforts arrived in the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp’s side finished third in the table.

Szoboszlai has started all four games so far since Arne Slot took over in the Liverpool hot seat. He has two assists already and been favoured by the head coach in the No.10 position.

Now the Hungary international has been tasked with netting more frequently, although his pressing out of possession has been hailed as ‘outstanding’. Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League opener against AC Milan at the San Siro, Slot said: “I think all of the squad players I have they have an important role. He has played all four of them now and every player feels more important when he plays than when he is not playing. But every squad member has his role and during a season all of them will play a lot because we play a lot of games.

“He's been important for us, especially till now in our work when we don’t have the ball – he has been outstanding in his pressing game. I think something I have to work on with him is that he also even more involved in scoring goals and creating chances for us because I think last season he scored three if I remember correctly.

“For an attacking midfielder at Liverpool, his numbers need to go up, but I am really happy with the way he has done until now. I am 100 per cent sure that if he plays in a team with so much quality around him and with the quality he has that he will in the end score more goals as well.”