Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw with Mo Salah scoring twice.

Arne Slot reckons that Liverpool’s draw against Newcastle United was fair on the balance of things.

The Reds dropped points for just the third time in the Premier League this season at St James’ Park as they were held to a 3-3 thriller. The Reds twice battled from behind with Curtis Jones and Mo Salah on target in the second half. Then Salah thought he’d delivered the away side all three points when bagging in the 83rd minute. However, Newcastle battled back with Fabian Schar equalising on 90 minutes with Liverpool having their lead at the summit of the table cut to seven points.

Salah has now plundered 15 goals and 12 assists in just 21 games this season - and was hailed by Liverpool head coach Slot. Speaking to Amazon Prime (via BBC Sport), Slot said: "I have mixed feelings, we were outstanding in the second half but we were not good enough in the first half. Maybe 3-3 is what the game deserved.

"They were really aggressive and forced us into mistakes but we were so much better in the second half. I knew the game could be changed around, we were much better with the ball.

"After the week we had we could change the game which is a very positive thing to take. Every time we need Mo Salah he scores a goal. We are hoping and expecting he can continue this for a long time. He was outstanding in the second half, he did many special things for us."