Liverpool had Andy Robertson sent-off but battled to a 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Arne Slot heaped praise on ‘outstanding’ Ryan Gravenberch after his became Liverpool’s defensive hero against Fulham.

Gravenberch has already been converted into a deep-lying midfielder since Slot’s arrival as Reds head coach. The Netherlands international has been one of Liverpool’s star performers to help them top the Premier League and Champions League.

But he was forced to operate as a centre-back for much of the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Fulham at Anfield. Liverpool’s defensive problems deepened when Andy Robertson was sent-off in the 17th minute for denying a goalscoring opportunity for a foul on Harry Wilson. There was only one fit defender on the bench in Jarell Quansah, with full-backs Kostas Tsimikas and Conor Bradley injured along with centre-half Ibrahima Konate.

Rather than bringing on Quansah, Slot instead moved Gravenberch alongside Van Dijk in the rearguard where he impressed. The Reds were already trailing at that stage after Andreas Pereira had bagged for Fulham in the 11th minute.

Liverpool battled from behind with Cody Gakpo equalising shortly on 48 minutes and while Rodrigo Muniz put Fulham ahead with 14 minutes remaining, Diogo Jota came off the bench on his return from a rib injury to earn the hosts share the spoils.

And while Slot was impressed by Gravenberch’s display, he saluted all of his players for the resolve they showed. Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Liverpool head coach said: “Impressed like everyone was who was in the stadium or saw the game. Ryan did outstanding again today. Without the ball, he was mostly in our last line. He had to play against sometimes the nine, against wingers who are really fast and with the ball, he came into the midfield.

“An outstanding performance from him but if we only highlight him, I don't give enough credit to all the other ones who played next to and around him because I couldn't have asked for more. Dominate the game, more ball possession, more chances created which is everything you want. Unfortunately, the only chance they got with 10 men led to a goal. That sometimes happens as well.”