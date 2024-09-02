Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gestures during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool earned a 3-0 win over Man Utd with Luis Diaz and Mo Salah scoring at Old Trafford.

Arne Slot believes Liverpool’s centre-back duo were pivotal to executing the game-plan in the triumph over Manchester United.

The Reds continued their perfect start to the 2024-25 season with a comprehensive 3-0 win against their bitter foes at Old Trafford. The visitors were deserved victors, with Luis Diaz netting a double and Mo Salah on target.

Liverpool particularly dominated the midfield, with United’s Casemiro hooked off at half-time while Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes also struggled. Ryan Gravenberch, converted into a No.6 by Slot, was excellent and played his part in the opening goal while Alexis Mac Allister pilfered the ball from Mainoo before Szoboszlai assisted Salah’s strike.

And Slot reckons the Reds could not have won their battles in the engine room without Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate being aggressive and stepped out from defence to win the ball from United.

Head coach Slot said: “When we had ball possession we were hoping that we could find one of our midfielders open or free every time. But, again, also these three played a very good game, I agree with you, but they need their centre-backs to play the ball through the lines.

“They need the centre-backs to be close to them for the moments they cannot arrive, then Ibou [Konate] was there, Virgil [van Dijk] was there. Virgil every time stepped into the midfield defensively, also. Like I said, it was a team performance and, you know me a bit now, it is always about the team and then the individual can show himself. I think all 11 of them and the ones that came in played a very good game, but that’s not a coincidence because the team played really well.”