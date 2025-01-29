Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between PSV Eindhoven and Liverpool FC at PSV Stadion on January 29, 2025 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) | Getty Images

James McConnell made his Champions League debut as Liverpool suffered a 3-2 loss against PSV.

Arne Slot waxed lyrical about James McConnell’s performance in Liverpool’s Champions League loss against PSV Eindhoven.

The Reds’ perfect record in this season’s competition came to an end as they suffered a 3-2 defeat in the Netherlands. But given they were already into the last 16, Slot opted to omit nine regular starters including Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk from his squad.

The Liverpool boss named a young team, with McConnell handed a Champions League debut and just a third senior outing of the season. The midfielder was highly impressive as he completed 90 minutes at the Philips Arena. And Slot saluted the 20-year-old’s display.

Speaking to TNT Sport, the Anfield head coach said: “It was an intense game because PSV always take a risk to man mark all over the pitch and press you high. You don’t have a lot of time. We tried to press them high and you get an exciting game, you saw five goals.

“There were a few of our players who had a good performance against this team. One midfielder who made his debut on this level particularly stood out for me. If you look at, in 6-7 months, I'm not even sure if he's even played 90 minutes already because he's come back from an injury so to play a game on this level is very pleasing to see.

“The performance was pleasing to see with so many either not playing in their own position or for the first time on this stage. To keep up with this PSV team, especially in the first half, was good to see and saw some good performances from individuals as well. Many of them played 90 minutes for the first time.”