Arne Slot has spoken to £85m striker he 'likes' and can see him fitting right into Liverpool's plans
Arne Slot has insisted he can see Darwin Nunez fitting into his Liverpool plans.
Nunez joined the Reds from Benfica two years ago for a fee that could reach a club-record £85 million. However, the forward has endured mixed fortunes during his time at Anfield.
At times he has marvelled with his quality but he has been guilty of spurning a host of golden goalscoring chances. Nunez has netted 33 goals and created 17 in 93 appearances for Liverpool.
The 25-year-old, who has helped Uruguay reach the Copa America semi-finals after they defeated Brazil on penalties, has been linked with a switch to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.
However, Slot has revealed he has held talks with Nunez after being appointed Liverpool's new head coach - and has told the mercurial striker he is a fan.
The Reds' new head coach told reporters: “I assume he will fit really well into this (playing style) because I like him. I’ve told him already. He is one of the players I have spoken to.
“He might have had some struggles with finishing opportunities but he came a lot of times into those positions. I think he could fit in really well but it’s normal at a club like this that there are many more players who could play in his position.
“It’s clear for him which position he is going to play. It’s clear for me as well and me telling him made it clear for him. I just told him that, from what I saw, he played multiple positions and what positions – or position – I see him playing.”
