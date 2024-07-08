New Head Coach Arne Slot at his first press conference at AXA Training Centre on July 05, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Darwin Nunez has had mixed fortunes since signing for Liverpool.

Arne Slot has insisted he can see Darwin Nunez fitting into his Liverpool plans.

Nunez joined the Reds from Benfica two years ago for a fee that could reach a club-record £85 million. However, the forward has endured mixed fortunes during his time at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At times he has marvelled with his quality but he has been guilty of spurning a host of golden goalscoring chances. Nunez has netted 33 goals and created 17 in 93 appearances for Liverpool.

The 25-year-old, who has helped Uruguay reach the Copa America semi-finals after they defeated Brazil on penalties, has been linked with a switch to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

However, Slot has revealed he has held talks with Nunez after being appointed Liverpool's new head coach - and has told the mercurial striker he is a fan.

The Reds' new head coach told reporters: “I assume he will fit really well into this (playing style) because I like him. I’ve told him already. He is one of the players I have spoken to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He might have had some struggles with finishing opportunities but he came a lot of times into those positions. I think he could fit in really well but it’s normal at a club like this that there are many more players who could play in his position.