Arne Slot. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Arne Slot has insisted that he will sign players for Liverpool if they ‘are good enough’ - even if they are Dutch compatriots.

Slot is poised to replace Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat at the end of the campaign. The 45-year-old was given an emotional send-off after Feyenoord’s 5-0 win over PEC Zwolle at De Kuip last weekend, although an official announcement has still to be made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet Slot has admitted that he wants to make the next step in his managerial career, having guided Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title last season as well as the KNBV Cup this term.

There has been much speculation about the players who Slot could sign as Liverpool boss and if he could reunite with any of his current troops at the Rotterdam-based club. Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida and midfielder Mats Wieffer have been linked.

However, ex-Real Madrid and Inter Milan midfielder Wesley Sneijder recently warned that having too many Dutch players in the dressing room could be unhealthy, while former Everton director of football Marcel Brands believes Slot cannot focus on players from the Netherlands.

“Slot will be working at one of the biggest clubs in England,” said Brands via beIN Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have to realise that. Liverpool have supporters from all over the world, and the pressure is always there. Just like Manchester United, they really are the biggest clubs in England, but it is a fantastic challenge.

“Don’t focus blindly on signing five Dutch players. He has to look very carefully at what he needs with his style of football, and only settle for top players.”

However, Slot believes that ‘it shouldn’t matter’ where fresh faces arrive if they’re capable of making the grade.

Speaking to Voetbal Zone, he said: “That’s good advice from people who have worked in the Premier League and have made their mark in football. But I don’t think you should always judge based on moments from the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad