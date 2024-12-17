Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool face Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and Federico Chiesa is expected to feature.

Arne Slot has confirmed that Federico Chiesa will get minutes for Liverpool against Southampton - but is not ready to play an entire game.

The winger has endured a frustrating period since signing for the Reds from Juventus in the summer transfer window. Chiesa has managed only three appearances so far - with the last coming against West Ham in the Carabao Cup third round almost three months ago. Liverpool have been patient with the Italy international as he did not get a full pre-season programme under his belt, having been frozen out of Juve’s plans.

Chiesa was on the bench for the 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League last weekend. Liverpool now face Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tomorrow night and Chiesa is primed to make his return to action.

Slot revealed that the Reds will weigh up whether to hand Chiesa a starting spot or bring him off the bench - but he will not be playing 90 minutes. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Anfield head coach said: “It’s definitely a moment where he can get minutes. The amount of minutes is a question mark. You cannot expect him to play 90, especially at this level where the intensity is so high because he has been out for five or six months now.

“But he will, if has a good training session, get minutes. It will be a game where all our starters won’t start so we have to manage minutes. If we want to use a few starters, it will not be for 90 minutes. I can only make five substitutions. He will make minutes tomorrow - whether he starts or comes in to play the second half, it’s something we have to make a decision about.”