Arne Slot has discussed Barcelona’s reported transfer interest in Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has issued his response to Barcelona amid their reported interest in Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

Diaz has been heavily linked with a switch to the Spanish giants ahead of the summer transfer window. The winger has been a key player for the Reds in their Premier League title triumph. In all competitions, Diaz has scored 17 goals and recorded eight assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Colombia international is into the final two years of his current contract, though. Diaz’s father has previously revealed that it would be his son’s dream to represent Barca in the future.

Sporting director Deco recently admitted that Barcelona and admirers of Diaz. Speaking to RAC1, Deco said: "Talking about players who have contracts with other clubs is complicated out of respect. We like Luis [Diaz], we like [Marcus] Rashford, and we like other players. When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team.”

Slot was asked about Deco’s quotes at his press conference ahead of Liverpool’s final fixture of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Anfield boss admitted that he can understand Deco’s response - and quipped that he’s also a fan of Barca’s key duo Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Slot said: “Did he (Deco) say it in front of a microphone or is that from hearsay? Every club has its own way of doing things. You're used to the fact I don't talk about players from other clubs who we haven't signed. I understand he is a big admirer of Lucho Diaz because I am a big admirer of him as well.

“If he just meant it that way, he'd have probably added to that that he's an admirer of Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo as well. He admires a few players. I admire Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as well!”