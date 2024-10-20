Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Conor Bradley finds himself behind Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Liverpool pecking order.

Arne Slot has backed Conor Bradley to become a regular Liverpool starter in the future.

Bradley enjoyed a fine breakthrough 2023-24 season at the Reds, having thrived on loan at Bolton the campaign previously. He made a total of 23 appearances, scoring one goal and recording six assists. The 21-year-old’s opportunities were bolstered due to an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

This season, Bradley has been behind Alexander-Arnold in the right-back pecking order. The Liverpool vice-captain has started all seven Premier League games and is again expected to feature from the outset in Sunday’s clash against Chelsea at Anfield.

Bradley has still impressed when coming off the bench, though, and has been handed the ultimate international accolade having been made the captain of Northern Ireland at such a tender age. And although a pathway to play week in, week out is currently difficult, Slot reckons that the full-back has the ability to do so down the line.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Slot said: “I think it's going to be a bright future for him because he's a very good player and very good players [are] what we need here at Liverpool. He's done – last season especially – really well when he had to replace Trent and now Trent has played a lot.

“But he is a very good player and although he has big competition from Trent, normally very good players find their way into the team. That's what I also expect with him in the future at this club.”

Bradley penned a long-term deal with Liverpool last December, keeping him at the club until June 2027.