Arne Slot confirms Liverpool player will not be leaving after what he saw on Sky Sports
Arne Slot has insisted that Luis Diaz will not be departing Liverpool before the transfer window closes.
The winger has been linked with a departure from Anfield this summer. Barcelona have been suggested as a potential suitors, with Diaz’s father previously revealing it would be his son’s dream to play in La Liga.
Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto for £37 million in January 2022. He’s scored a total of 24 goals in 98 appearances, helping the Reds win two Carabao Cups and the FA Cup. And despite the speculation surrounding the Colombia international’s future, Slot believes that Diaz will not be exiting the club.
Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s 2024-25 Premier League opening fixture at Ipswich Town, Liverpool head coach Slot said: “When I walked in [to the press conference], there was a screen from Sky Sports. It said it’s the whole day talking about football. There is a lot of speculation constantly in this country, that is clear from me.
“So it’s not a surprise from Luis Diaz. Are there any players you don’t talk about? His future is with us because I like a lot of what I’ve seen from the last 10 days he’s been in and seen the same last season. He has had a big impact in Liverpool’s seasons and hoping he has a big impact in the upcoming season as well.”
