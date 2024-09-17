Arne Slot. (Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool begin their Champions League campaign at the San Siro.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has insisted that all of his Liverpool troops will get minutes over the course of the season.

The Reds head coach has made just one change to his starting line-up in his opening four games. That came in his second fixture at the hem when Ibrahima Konate replaces Jarell Quansah in central defence for a 2-0 win over Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot did come under some criticism for not tweaking his XI after Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, though, with the encounter coming after the international break.

The likes of Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott (before his foot injury) have had limited minutes so far, while Joe Gomez has yet to make an appearance. But Slot is adamant that all of his squad will be required as Liverpool prepare to kick-off their Champions League against AC Milan at the San Siro tonight.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference when asked about Dominik Szoboszlai’s role in the Reds team, head coach slot said: “I think all of the squad players I have, they have an important role. He has played all four of them [games] now and every player feels more important when he plays than when he is not playing. But every squad member has his role and during a season all of them will play a lot because we play a lot of games.”

Meanwhile, it appears that Alisson Becker will be between the posts for the Milan clash. The goalkeeper was on pre-match media duties before Slot - a task usually assigned to players who are in the starting line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool were in the Europa League last term and Alisson was handed a rest in group games, with Caoimhin Kelleher assigned duties. But with the Reds returning to Europe’s elite club competition, it is not a big surprise that Alisson will feature.

The Brazil international said: “Tomorrow is a big chance for us to prove again and go back to the good start we had in the season. Unfortunately, the last match we were far, far away from what we could do on the pitch, in respect of the other games the way we played. And we know that.

“But football is quick, and we have to be really focused for tomorrow night. It will be a really tough opponent that we are going to play against and we have to be ready.”