New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly the frontrunners for the Liverpool-linked defender.

Liverpool look unlikely to make a move for Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida, reports suggest.

Geertruida has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in the summer transfer window. He was one of Arne Slot’s star players for Feyenoord as the pair won the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup together. In the 203-24 season, he recorded an impressive nine goals and five assists in 47 appearances.

The 23-year-old - who is currently representing Holland at Euro 2024 - was tipped to reunite with Slot after he took over from Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss. However, according to the Mirror, that appears highly unlikely.

It is reported that Slot has told members of the Anfield hierarchy that he is ‘reluctant’ to make a fellow Dutchman his first signing. It is claimed that Slot is wary that Erik ten Hag has come under criticism for recruiting players from the Netherlands as Manchester United boss.

As a result, Tottenham Hotspur are now mooted to be the frontrunners to sign Geertruida, who is valued as around £25 million.

What’s more, CaughtOffside have claimed that Spurs have offered Geetruida - capable of playing across the defence and in midfield - a contract. Paris Saint-Germain have also been named as potential suitors.

