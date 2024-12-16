Andy Robertson must serve a one-match suspension for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup tie against Southampton.

Liverpool will have their work cut out if they're to take another step closer to defending their Carabao Cup.

A quarter-final tie against Southampton isn't the trickiest. With Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester Unite, Newcastle, Brentford and Crystal Palace still in the competition, the Reds have been handed the kindest draw possible.

But it is no gimme despite the Saints’ struggles since their promotion back to the top flight. Liverpool had to battle to a 3-2 win over the Premier League's basement side less than a month ago. And as they prepare for another trip to St Mary's, Arne Slot has a paucity of defenders available.

Some fans will be pleased that Andy Robertson's suspension for his red card in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Fulham will be enforced in the Carabao Cup rather than next weekend's trip to Tottenham Hotspur. The Premier League title race takes priority.

Nevertheless, it leaves head coach Slot with just four senior defenders who will be available against Southampton. The Dutchman looks set to be without a senior left-back with Robertson banned and Kostas Tsimikas still recovering from an ankle injury. Meanwhile, right full-back Conor Bradley has a hamstring issue and centre-half Ibrahima Konate has a knee problem.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah appear to be the only options available to face Southampton. It was Gomez who switched to the left-hand side after Robertson's dismissal and it is a position he is familiar with. But Slot may have been eyeing rests for Van Dijk, who has been ever-present in the Premier League and Champions League, and Alexander-Arnold on the south coast.

There's no doubt Slot and his coaching staff will have already given some thought to who could feature at left-back. In truth, Slot could turn to the under-21s and there would be one standout candidate.

James Norris has trained regularly with Liverpool's first team this season and was on the bench for last week's 1-0 win over Girona in the Champions League. Norris has been with the club since under-nine level and is described by the Reds' official website as a player who is 'energetic' and possesses 'a great work ethic matched with a sweet left foot'.

A former England under-19 international, Norris has already made his Liverpool debut. That arrived in a 5-0 loss to Aston Villa in the quarter-finals for the Carabao Cup in the 2019-20 season. The Reds were simultaneously competing at the Club World Cup in Qatar, meaning that former under-23s head coach Neil Critchley took charge of a team with an average age of just under 19-and-a-half. Norris came on with eight minutes remaining at Villa Park.

The 21-year-old did get a taste of regular senior football last season, though. He spent the campaign at near-neighbours Tranmere Rovers where he made 20 appearances. This term, Norris has played 12 times for Liverpool under-21s, recording two goals and an assist.

With Owen Beck (Blackburn), Calum Scanlon (Millwall) and Luke Chambers (Wigan) all out on loan, Norris has been regularly called up to rub shoulders with Mo Salah and Co. at the AXA Training Centre. The message to all young players is to constantly be ready should a chance arise. The prospect of a full Liverpool debut for Norris is not farfetched.