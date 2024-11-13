'Signing of the season' - Arne Slot to officially make two new Liverpool additions as ex-Man City man joins
Arne Slot has added to his Liverpool backroom.
The Reds have hired a new first-team rehabilitation physio - with David Breen joining the club. The former Limerick hurler, who won an All-Ireland Championship in 2016, arrives at Anfield from rugby union team Harlequins. Breen, 39, is also the Republic of Ireland national team’s physio and he has previously worked for Premier League rivals Manchester City and Scottish giants Celtic.
A post on Na Piarsaigh GAA club’s X (formerly Twitter) account revealed Breen holding a Liverpool shirt and said: “Definitely Liverpool's signing of the season. Fair play @Daithi_Breen.” A second post added: “Davy has taken up the role of first-team physio with Liverpool and we're all immensely proud in Na Piarsaigh today.”
Meanwhile, Roderick Van der Ham is also set to move to Liverpool. Reports in the Netherlands last month revealed the Feyenoord first-team analyst was set to join Slot at Anfield. Van der Ham has announced his departure from De Kuip where he helped the club win the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup while working under Slot. The 33-year-old said: “Last week, my time at Feyenoord officially came to an end. A huge thank you to all my colleagues and players for the memories we made together at this fantastic club! With hopes of creating even more unforgettable memories, it’s time to move on!”
After taking over from legendary manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer, Slot brought his long-time assistant Sipke Hulshoff as his right-hand man at Liverpool. Meanwhile, Ruben Peeters also arrived from Feyenoord as lead physical performance coach. The Reds’ head coach also hired John Heitinga as assistant coach, while recruiting Aaron Briggs and Fabian Otte as first-team development coach and goalkeeping coach respectively.
