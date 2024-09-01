Liverpool manager Arne Slot during the Pre-Season Friendly between Liverpool and Sevilla, at Anfield on August 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Manchester United.

Arne Slot takes Liverpool into his first fixture against bitter foes Manchester United today (16.00 BST).

The Reds make the trip to Old Trafford aiming to continue their perfect start to the Premier League season after 2-0 wins over Ipswich and Brentford respectively. They face a United side who lost 2-1 at Brighton last weekend, while they earned a late 1-0 triumph against Fulham on the opening day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Liverpool certainly won’t be underestimating United - especially after losing twice at Old Trafford last season. A positive for Slot in his maiden game in this fixture is that he has virtually a full squad to select from. Curtis Jones is the only player out injured, having missed training earlier this week and was absent against Brentford.

It means that from the players who were involved in Friday’s session at the AXA Training Centre that Slot must omit four from his match-day squad. Third-choice keeper Vítězslav Jaroš is the obvious starting point.

Meanwhile, Slot has also admitted that it’s unlikely Federico Chiesa is involved. The winger joined Liverpool from Juventus on Thursday for £10 million. But having been frozen out at the Serie A giants, he needs to build up fitness.

Tyler Morton was denied an exit before the summer transfer window shut despite interest from Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Atalanta. Morton spent the previous two seasons on loan at Blackburn and Hull City and would likely have wanted to get more regular senior football under his belt. But with Stefan Bajcetic being loaned to Red Bull Salzburg, Morton has been kept at Anfield. He could travel as 21st man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other likely player who won’t be involved is Trey Nyoni. The 17-year-old is highly regarded by Liverpool and impressed Slot during the pre-season period. Nyoni was again spotted training with the first team on Friday.

Full Liverpool squad to select from against Man Utd

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros.

Defender: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Morton, Nyoni.

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Chiesa.