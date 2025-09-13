Head coach Arne Slot of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 12, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League clash against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Arne Slot has revealed that Liverpool have a new injury heading into their return to action.

The Premier League champions head to Burnley on Sunday after the international break but will be without Curtis Jones. The midfielder suffered an issue after coming off the bench in the 1-0 win over Arsenal two weeks ago. As a result, Jones will not be available.

However, he looks set to be the only Liverpool player who cannot be selected. Jeremie Frimpong is back in training after a hamstring issue ruled him out of the past two games. All members of Slot’s squad who represented their respective nations have returned unscathed.

“Curtis Jones, of course, I don’t know if you knew, but he got injured in the last game, so he will not be available for the game against Burnley,” Slot said at his pre-match press conference.

“The rest of them I think all came back without a problem - and that’s not always the situation. Especially not in the beginning of the season, where everybody comes from a different background going to the national team where they all of a sudden have to play two games in four or five days, which is always the biggest risk. In November, October or March they are much more used to that programme.

“We are happy they are fit and again compliment not only for the Swedish manager but also for the others because a few others like Ryan Gravenberch started one game and not both of them.”

It means that Slot will have to omit two players from his set-up against newly-promoted Burnley. Third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is a certainty to be left out, with No.1 Alisson Becker to take his place in goal and Giorgi Mamardashvili to provide back-up.

It is also likely that Giovanni Leoni, signed from Parma for £26 million, also has to sit out. The 18-year-old defender was also absent against Arsenal and despite being called into Italy’s senior squad for the first time, he was not involved in their two matches.

Now Alexander Isak has signed for a British transfer record of £125 million, there is the possibility that Rio Ngumoha could be taken out. However, given the impact that the 17-year-old had in pre-season, as well as scoring the dramatic winner in the 3-2 victory over Newcastle United, Slot will want Ngumoha as a weapon off the bench.