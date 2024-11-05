Liverpool team predicted to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Liverpool can take another step towards reaching the Champions League knockout stage when they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield (8pm GMT).

The Reds are aiming to deliver a fourth successive European victory, which will see them edge closer to a top-eight finish in the new league format. And supporters heading to the encounter will be relishing seeing Anfield legend Xabi Alonso back in L4. The Spaniard spent five years of his playing career at Liverpool - and famously helped the club win the Champions League in 2005.

But there will be little room for sentiment when the showdown gets underway. Reds head coach Arne Slot is wary of the threat that Leverkusen, who won their maiden Bundesliga title last season when not losing a game, will pose.

Liverpool head into the game in strong form, though, and top the Premier League table after a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. But with a big game against Aston Villa on Saturday also to come, Slot has plenty to think about when it comes to his starting line-up. He will again be without Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott because of injury.

With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face Leverkusen.

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Set to get his first taste of a Champions League game under the lights with a crowd at Anfield with Alisson Becker still injured.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

The vice-captain's defensive duties has been excellent in recent weeks and he'll again have his work cut out against a potent Leverkusen attack.

CB - Joe Gomez

Liverpool's longest-serving player was magnificent when replacing Ibrahima Konate at half-time against Brighton. Konate may not be risked straight away and, in truth, Gomez deserves to keep his place after a monstrous performance.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Reds captain has been in outstanding form this season and fans are keen to see him signed up to a new deal.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas

The Greece international has made significant improvements defensively this term and deserves to keep his spot after his performance against Brighton.

CM - Wataru Endo

Done really well in his recent cameos, snuffing out danger and offering a composed head. That is something that Slot believes he may need against Leverkusen.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Remains one of the first names on the team-mate but could play slightly further forward. Alexis Mac Allister looked slightly jaded at the weekend and could do with a rest.

CM - Curtis Jones

Came on against Brighton and made a real difference to assist the winner. Jones is offering more goal threat than Dominik Szoboszlai in the No.10 role.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool's talisman's cryptic post after his goal against Brighton has got plenty of people talking. However, Salah will be laser-focused on delivering yet again.

ST - Darwin Nunez

Almost produced a moment of individual brilliance against Brighton and his pressing will be imperative.

LW - Cody Gakpo

A real good battle for the left-wing berth is ensuing but Gakpo has scored three goals in his past two appearances and deserves to keep his spot ahead of Luis Diaz.