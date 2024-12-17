Liverpool injury news ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Southampton.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Southampton.

The Reds have defensive issues heading to St Mary’s with Andy Robertson serving a one-match suspension following his red cad in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kostas Tsimikas has been sidelined for the past six games with an ankle problem. But the left-back could train today and it will be a big boost if he can return with Robertson unavailable. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, head coach Slot said: “Kostas is coming close. He is going to train maybe today for the first time.”

However, Slot has admitted that right-back Conor Bradley (hamstring) and centre-half Ibrahima Konate (knee) are still not able to train. They have both been absent since suffering respective issues in a 2-0 win over Real Madrid three weeks ago.

Diogo Jota made a return to action after being sidelined for almost two months with a rib injury against Fulham. He came off the bench to fire home the equaliser. But Jota did not train with Liverpool yesterday after feeling an issue after the Fulham game. Slot admitted that the striker will be assessed today and definitely will not start if he can be involved against Southampton.

Slot said: “Diogo would have definitely been one that would have been ideal for him to play but after the game, he wasn’t completely fit so he didn’t train with us yesterday. Let’s see if he can train with us today but don’t expect him to start. Hopefully, he can make some minutes but don’t expect him to start.”