A summer departure at Liverpool has meant a berth has become free.

Arne Slot is slowly but surely getting his Liverpool players assembled.

Euro 2024 and the Copa America mean that the Reds head coach hasn't had an ideal start in the hot seat. The Dutchman had a paucity of senior players available to him as he bids to impart his new ideas following Jurgen Klopp's arrival.

The senior players available for the first week or so included Mo Salah, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas and Jarell Quansah.

But this week, three more have been added to the ranks. Slot will be well aware of the qualities Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai can bring. Robertson has been regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world for several years, playing a key role as Liverpool won seven major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League.

And while Szoboszlai endured mixed fortunes in his maiden Anfield season, he is undoubtedly a top-class talent on his day with the Reds splashing out £60 million for his signature.

Yet Arne Slot may not be too familiar with the other returning player from the Euros. In truth, most Kopites will scarcely know much about Vitezslav Jaros. He's still to make his Liverpool debut and spent a significant amount of the past three years out on loan.

Most recently, Jaros represented Sturm Graz and his spell couldn't have gone much better. Signing in January, the 22-year-old played in every game as Die Schwoazn were crowned Austrian Bundesliga champions - breaking Red Bull Salzburg's lengthy stranglehold. As reward for his performances, Jaros earned a call-up into the Czech Republic's squad for the Euros and was handed his debut in a 7-1 friendly win over Malta before the tournament.

While Jaros didn't get a minute of action in Germany and the Czech Republic crashed out at the group stage, he will still be buoyed with confidence returning to Anfield. And he should get an additional fillip following Slot's first significant squad decision.

It is reported by the Athletic that Jaros has become Liverpool's new No.3 goalkeeper. Alisson Becker remains firmly first choice and is among the very best on the planet. And while Caoimhin Kelleher's future has been somewhat uncertain, having expressed his desire for regular football, he is still deputy.

Yet a squad berth has opened in the goalkeeping department. Adrian spent five years at Liverpool but opted to leave following the expiry of his contract. The Spaniard was offered fresh terms but decided to return to his boyhood club Real Betis.

The Reds could have potentially looked at recruiting a new No.3 with experience much like when they signed Andy Lonergan in 2019. Yet it appears that Jaros will put faith in the 22-year-old to provide the back-up should Alisson or Kelleher suffer any injury.

And importantly, as he has been at Liverpool since 2017 after arriving from Slavia Prague, he will count towards the Premier League homegrown quota.