New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot.

Arne Slot has given his first interview as new Liverpool head coach.

Arne Slot believes there is no difference between the titles of head coach and manager after taking charge of Liverpool.

Slot is the Reds’ first head coach in the club’s history. Previously, those in charge were named as manager - including his predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

After officially arriving at Anfield earlier this month, the Dutchman sat down for his first official interview with the club. He was asked about his job role and insisted it is normal in Europe.

And he revealed that he has already been in frequent contact with sporting director Richard Hughes, who also joined Liverpool this summer from AFC Bournemouth, and they’ll be working closely when it comes to transfers among other things.

Slot said: “For me, it is normal because this is the way it is in Europe and in Holland. I don't think there is much of a change between a head coach and a manager, it's just that by being a head coach I can go in fully to the things I would like to do.

“So, work with the team, prepare the team in the best possible way, and me and Richard are going to work together when it comes to transfers but not only the two of us – there is a big backroom staff included in this as well.

“I think for me it is the way I have worked always and it for me is the ideal way of working because I can use the most of my time by working with the team and the time that is left will probably be a bit for the family and a bit to talk with Richard about how we can strengthen the team. But we already have a really strong team.”

Slot will meet his new Liverpool players when pre-season commences at the start of next month. Those who are not competing at Euro 2024 and the Copa America will be the first back - which includes Mo Salah.

Slot revealed he has already held talks with several members of the dressing room - one being captain Virgil van Dijk.

“I've reached out to a few of them – all of them after Jurgen left, because I thought that was really important to be fair to Jurgen and be fair to the players,” added Slot. “Because they had to end the season and I don't think I would be really happy if my successor would have called players before I left the club. Then I think it's normal to start with the captain, which is Virgil, which is an easy one for me because we could speak Dutch!

“And from there on I called a few others, but not many of them because most of them are in preparation, or at this moment playing, at the Euros, and some others are in preparation at the Copa America. So I think the best way is to keep a certain distance but also be interested in them as well. And hoping that most of them – especially the Dutch! – will still be as long as possible away so they will reach the final. Then afterwards I will get to meet them and I think that's a better way of getting to know each other than by phone or Zoom meetings.”

Van Dijk was appointed Liverpool captain last summer after the departure of Jordan Henderson and lifted the Carabao Cup in March. The centre-back is running into the final year of his contract, along with Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

On van Dijk, Klopp said in March: “If just an armband right here would make us the best version of ourselves again we all should try it, put it there and let’s see what happens.

“Definitely a big step again, but just back to his best. When you play the level Virgil played so many years for us and there’s a dip after an injury, everybody discusses like it is over.

“It’s not nice, but it’s the world we are living in. That’s how it is. It was never a real problem. If you play at the level the boys play, little problems can lead to a big difference in performance, that’s how it.

“You don’t feel 100 percent, just 80, and you step up and the player turns right instead of left and you read the situation wrong, and [the player is] gone. The whole world tells you, ‘yeah, he’s not the best defender in the world anymore’.

“Dealing with all these things at a pretty young age, Virgil is not that young anymore but he’s still a young human being, it’s not that he’s 60 and saw it all.