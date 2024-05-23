Arne Slot's potential first Liverpool signing breaks silence on his future amid £60m links - 'we will see'
Teun Koopmeiners refused to discuss his future after helping Atalanta achieve Europa League glory.
La Dea claimed their maiden European trophy as they defeated Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Dublin final on Wednesday night. Former Everton forward Ademola Lookman fired a hat-trick to deliver Gian Piero Gasperini’s side the silverware - and hand Leverkusen their first loss of the season.
The title was much deserved for Atalanta, who knocked out Liverpool in the quarter-finals along with Sporting CP and Marseille. They also finished fifth in Serie A and finished as runners-up to Juventus in the Coppa Italia.
Koopmeiners played a talismanic role for the Bergamo-based side throughout the season. He recorded 15 goals and seven assists in 49 appearances. The midfielder has has been linked with a switch to Liverpool in the summer. He worked under Arne Slot at AZ Alkmaar and reports have suggested the Reds’ new boss wants to reunite with Koopmeiners at Anfield.
A £60 million price tag is said to have been slapped on the Holland international heading into the summer transfer window. But after the Europa League triumph, Koopmeiners, who is a reported target for Juventus and Chelsea, was in no mood to talk about what next campaign will hold for him.
He told Sky Sport Italia (via Fabrizio Romano): “I’m only happy to enjoy this title with the fans, I’m focused on celebrating. “Next season? I don’t know. We will see.”
