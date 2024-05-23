Arne Slot's potential first Liverpool signing breaks silence on his future amid £60m links - 'we will see'

Arne Slot. (Photo by BART STOUTJESDIJK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)Arne Slot. (Photo by BART STOUTJESDIJK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
Teun Koopmeiners helped Atalanta win the Europa League after a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Teun Koopmeiners refused to discuss his future after helping Atalanta achieve Europa League glory.

La Dea claimed their maiden European trophy as they defeated Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Dublin final on Wednesday night. Former Everton forward Ademola Lookman fired a hat-trick to deliver Gian Piero Gasperini’s side the silverware - and hand Leverkusen their first loss of the season.

The title was much deserved for Atalanta, who knocked out Liverpool in the quarter-finals along with Sporting CP and Marseille. They also finished fifth in Serie A and finished as runners-up to Juventus in the Coppa Italia.

Koopmeiners played a talismanic role for the Bergamo-based side throughout the season. He recorded 15 goals and seven assists in 49 appearances. The midfielder has has been linked with a switch to Liverpool in the summer. He worked under Arne Slot at AZ Alkmaar and reports have suggested the Reds’ new boss wants to reunite with Koopmeiners at Anfield.

A £60 million price tag is said to have been slapped on the Holland international heading into the summer transfer window. But after the Europa League triumph, Koopmeiners, who is a reported target for Juventus and Chelsea, was in no mood to talk about what next campaign will hold for him.

He told Sky Sport Italia (via Fabrizio Romano): “I’m only happy to enjoy this title with the fans, I’m focused on celebrating. “Next season? I don’t know. We will see.”

