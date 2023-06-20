Arsenal have submitted a £30 million bid for Liverpool-linked defender Jurrien Timber, reports suggest.

According to The Athletic, there is optimism that the Gunners can come to an agreement with Ajax over a deal.

Timber has come through the renowned youth set-up at the Johan Cruyff Arena. He helped the Dutch side claim back-to-back Eredivisie titles in 2021 and 2022, as well as the KNVB Cup in the former season.

Timber, who has two years remaining on his Ajax contract, has also been capped 22 times for Holland despite only being aged 22. He made four appearances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - starting every match as the Netherlands reached the last 16 of the competition.

The centre-back - who can also play on the right-hand side of the rearguard - had been tipped to join Liverpool by former Holland international Wesley Sneijder while Manchester United have also been credited with an interest.

But it is reported by The Athletic that Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Timber and ‘personal terms are believed to be in place’.

