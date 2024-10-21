Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal next face Liverpool in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has declared that Arsenal have yet to decide whether to appeal William Saliba’s red card.

The centre-back was given his marching orders in the Gunners’ 2-0 loss at AFC Bournemouth. Saliba dragged back Cherries striker Evanilson and was initially given a yellow card by on-field referee Rob Jones. But VAR recommended that Jones review the incident on the pitchside monitor - and subsequently sent-off the France international.

As a result, Saliba has been handed a one-match suspension, which will be served when Arsenal play host to Liverpool on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side have the option to appeal Saliba’s dismissal and try to get it overturned. However, the Gunners boss admitted after Bournemouth that it was unlikely - meaning Saliba would have to watch the clash against Liverpool from the Emirates Stadium stands.

"Well, it was a decision made on the pitch, that decision was changed and now I don't think the decision is going to change twice,” said Arteta. “So, decision made. It's a split-second decision you have to make, the striker is on his back. Obviously, he doesn't expect the ball and then suddenly it's coming his way. He's made a decision and that's it, the referee has decided to give a yellow and then a red card. The decision has been made, so that's it."

However, ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk tomorrow, Arteta has now revealed that Arsenal will assess whether to look to appeal the decision. He said: "There are other examples very clear in the same position." Should Saliba be banned, Arsenal could be without three key players against Liverpool. Gunners captain Martin Odegaard has been absent for the past month with ankle ligament damage. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka missed the Bournemouth defeat with a hamstring issue picked up on England duty. Jurrien Timber was also absent from the south-coast reverse.

Arteta said on Saka and Odegaard: “They are closer and progressing really well. Martin is not quite yet and let’s see how Bukayo feels today. There is a training session later.”

Arsenal remain third in the table but are four points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who battled to a 2-1 win over Chelsea. The Reds are awaiting further news on the fitness of Diogo Jota, who was forced off with a suspected rib injury in the first half.