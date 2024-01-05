Arsenal could be about to make Liverpool millions in the January transfer window

Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked with former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a piece of transfer business that was hailed by Liverpool supporters aplenty.

A deal that garnered Michael Edwards his reputation as one of the best sporting directors in the business. And the Reds could land an additional windfall should Dominic Solanke depart Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker has been in prolific form for the Cherries this season. Solanke has plundered 13 goals in 22 games to help Andoni Iraola's side move to 12th spot in the Premier League.

The one-cap England international was sold to Bournemouth by Liverpool in January 2019 for a reported fee of £19 million, which was hailed by supporters at the time. The Reds had paid only a training compensation fee to sign the forward from Chelsea in the summer of 2017 after his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Solanke struggled to make an impact on Merseyside, however, as he netted just once in 27 games and was behind Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi in the centre-forward pecking order. Certainly, when Solanke was sold for such a significant fee, with Liverpool making a substantial profit, the vast majority of Kopites gave a thumbs up to then sporting director Edwards.

To his credit, Solanke has found his feet at Bournemouth. In total, he's bagged 69 goals in 196 appearances on the south coast. This campaign, Solanke has taken his game to the next level and he sits only behind former Anfield team-mate Mo Salah and Man City's Erling Haaland (both 14) in the Premier League scoring charts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a result, Solanke has been linked with both Arsenal and Chelsea. Arsenal are short of a prolific striker in their bid to win a first Premier League title in 20 years. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have netted a combined total of nine top-flight goals this term.

Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, has made it no secret he wants new players at Chelsea in January. Despite spending more than £1 billion on players under Todd Boehly's ownership, the Stamford Bridge side sit only 10th in the table. Nicolas Jackson has struggled since signing for £32 million.

Ivan Toney has also been linked to both London outfits as the Brentford marksman prepares to return from a football ban for breaching FA betting regulations.