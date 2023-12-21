Dennis Bergkamp disagrees with Jamie Carragher over the most likely title candidates this season. It has been an intriguing title race so far, with Arsenal now back on top, but they are only one point ahead of both Liverpool and Aston Villa . Meanwhile, reigning champions Manchester City are five points behind the leaders.

Liverpool were leading until last weekend, and they remain in the thick of the title race as we head into the festive fixtures. The Reds overhauled their midfield during the summer, and they were not expected to make a title run so soon, but they are already looking like serious contenders.

Though, speaking on the David Seaman podcast - Seaman Says - this week, Arsenal legend Bergkamp disagreed, backing Liverpool to be Arsenal's biggest title rivals. He said: "I think Liverpool. I’ve got a funny feeling I saw that game against United and they showed the bench and they showed the two players who were coming on and I was like ‘oh wait, they’ve got him and him and him’. "They were all injured and if they come back at the right time they might be the biggest contenders to win. It’s about managing the team through this period and then get the advantage of it later on." Naturally, there is plenty of football to play until we get to see the clear-cut candidates, with City still yet to get key man Kevin De Bruyne back from injury. Though, Jurgen Klopp has to be happy with the start to the season his men have managed so far.