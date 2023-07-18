Romeo Lavia is being targeted by Liverpool and Arsenal.

Arsenal are preparing a swoop for Liverpool target Romeo Lavia, reports suggest.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners look set to make a move for the Southampton midfielder.

Reports in Saudi Arabia (via the Daily Express) reports that Thomas Partey has agreed terms to become the latest Premier League player to make the switch to the Gulf state.

And despite splashing out £105 million to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United, Arsenal will also look to purchase fellow holding midfielder Lavia.

The 19-year-old is widely expected to depart Southampton this summer following their relegation back to the Championship. A price tag of around £50 million has been set, with Saints boss Russell Martin admitting that several of his players will leave to return to the top flight.

Liverpool have been tracking Lavia in the transfer window despite already recruiting Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £95 million.

