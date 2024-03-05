Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal is helped off the pitch by medical staff after an injury during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Arsenal FC at Bramall Lane on March 04, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Arsenal closed the gap on Liverpool in the Premier League title race as they well and truly put Sheffield United to the sword.

The Gunners romped to a 6-0 victory at Bramall Lane - with five of their goals coming before half-time. It was another stellar showing from Mikel Arteta's men, who recorded a fifth successive league win - and bagged at least four goals in their past four triumphs.

Mikel Arteta's troops returned to within two points of leaders Liverpool. They could go top they travel to Brentford on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp's troops facing second-placed Manchester City the following afternoon.

However, Arsenal's victory was sullied somewhat when Gabriel Martinelli limped off in the 64th minute with the assistance of the club's medical staff. Fellow forward Bukayo Saka had been withdrawn at half-time.