Arsenal provide Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka fitness update amid Liverpool and Man City title race
Arsenal closed the gap on Liverpool in the Premier League title race as they well and truly put Sheffield United to the sword.
The Gunners romped to a 6-0 victory at Bramall Lane - with five of their goals coming before half-time. It was another stellar showing from Mikel Arteta's men, who recorded a fifth successive league win - and bagged at least four goals in their past four triumphs.
Mikel Arteta's troops returned to within two points of leaders Liverpool. They could go top they travel to Brentford on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp's troops facing second-placed Manchester City the following afternoon.
However, Arsenal's victory was sullied somewhat when Gabriel Martinelli limped off in the 64th minute with the assistance of the club's medical staff. Fellow forward Bukayo Saka had been withdrawn at half-time.
Arteta allayed fears over the pair, however. The Gunners boss said: Bukayo was feeling sick and wasn’t feeling right so we decided to take him off and bring Fabio in,” he told Sky Sports. “With Gabi it is just a cut. So, he had a tackle and got a slight cut. We will have to see how he is.”