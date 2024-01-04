Arsenal send letter to PGMOL ahead of Liverpool clash over 'rough treatment'

Arsenal are said to be unhappy with the treatment of Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly written to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of their FA Cup tie against Liverpool.

The Daily Mail reports that the Gunners are unhappy with the 'rough treatment' that Buyako Saka has been receiving. Throughout 2023, the England international was the third most fouled player in the Premier League. He was brought down 87 times, with Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew (117) and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes (92) only being fouled more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is claimed that Arsenal feel that 'opponents are free to clatter the winger without an initial punishment' and a yellow card should be given to the opponent after the first strong foul made on Saka rather than waiting for a second.

Mikel Arteta's side currently sit fourth in the Premier League and trail Liverpool by five points. The north London side suffered back-to-back losses against West Ham and Fulham during the festive period, while Jurgen Klopp's troops earned wins over Burnley and Newcastle to stretch away from Arsenal in the title race.