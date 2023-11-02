The Liverpool star has earned plenty of praise from the Premier League champion.

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has revealed that Mohamed Salah has been his toughest adversary in the Premier League.

Zinchenko, 26, has faced off against Salah across his time at Manchester City and Arsenal in what have been some brilliant games and match-ups.

Strangely, he has only played four times against Jurgen Klopp's side, winning two, drawing one and losing one.

Speaking on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, the Arsenal man confessed to one player he has always had trouble coming up against.

The 26-year-old was asked: “Who is the toughest opponent you have faced in the Premier League?”

He responded by saying: “I would say Mo Salah, pace, power, an explosive player, he is so dangerous.”

Of course, operating primarily as a left-back, Zinchenko would have been involved in plenty of duels with Liverpool’s talisman.

He previously spoke about Salah’s danger on Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with Five YouTube channel, saying: “He’s [Salah] an absolutely explosive and unstoppable winger.

“I need to protect inside, Salah drops wide, the ball to feet and the distance between me and Salah, 50 meters. Imagine his pace against me, I’m finished.”

Those particular four games he has played against Liverpool included the 4-1 victory at Anfield behind closed doors, the 2022 FA Cup semi-final 3-2 defeat, the 2019 Community Shield 1-1 draw that went to penalties and last season's highly entertaining 2-2 draw at Anfield with Arsenal.

He was dribbled past twice on that occasion and Salah managed to net a tap-in at the back post ahead of Zinchenko, and that was his second goal out of those four games. The first came from the penalty spot in the 4-1 loss at Anfield in 2020.