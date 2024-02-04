Liverpool make the trip to Arsenal in the Premier League with the seismic encounter set to have a marked impact on the title race.

Both sides have designs on claiming the silverware this season. As things stand, it is Jurgen Klopp's troops who are firmly in the driving seat as they sit five points clear at the summit.

Arsenal are one of the clubs in the chasing pack and are aiming to claw themselves within two points of the Reds. But should Liverpool prove victorious, they'll create a significant gap between themselves and the Gunners.

Ahead of kick-off, here's the latest team news for both sides.

1 . Jurrien Timber - out The summer signing from Ajax suffered a serious knee injury on his Premier League debut in August and has been sidelined since.

2 . Fabio Vieira - out A groin injury has meant the midfielder has been absent since November.

3 . Thomas Partey - out The midfielder was back in Arsenal training but Arteta admitted earlier this week that Partey has had a setback.