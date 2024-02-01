Register
BREAKING
Arsenal vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Arsenal vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Arsenal vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Liverpool team news: 11 players out and two more doubtful for Premier League title clash

Liverpool and Arsenal injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

By Will Rooney
Published 1st Feb 2024, 16:24 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 16:39 GMT

Liverpool have the chance to make another monumental statement in the Premier League title race when they make the trip to Arsenal on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

There is a growing belief among Reds supporters that Jurgen Klopp's final season as manager could end in the perfect way. What's more, members of the Anfield squad have revealed there is added motivation for Klopp to go out on a high after his bombshell news.

That certainly appeared the way in Wednesday's 4-1 routing of Chelsea. Liverpool delivered their best performance of the season and their victory could have been more emphatic.

As things stand, the silverware is the Reds' to lose. And if they delivered a win against Arsenal, it would be another statement of intent. The Gunners and Manchester City are five points adrift of Liverpool - and the gap could be increased at the Emirates Stadium

But after a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, Mikel Arteta's men will be determined to hand Liverpool a blow in their bid to be crowned champions for the first time in 20 years.

Both outfits have some injury problems heading into the clash, however. Ahead of the game, here's an early look at the team news for both sides.

The summer signing from Ajax suffered a serious knee injury on his Premier League debut in August and has been sidelined since.

1. Jurrien Timber - out

The summer signing from Ajax suffered a serious knee injury on his Premier League debut in August and has been sidelined since.

A groin injury has meant the midfielder has been absent since November.

2. Fabio Vieira - out

A groin injury has meant the midfielder has been absent since November.

The midfielder is back in Arsenal training but Arteta admitted earlier this week that Partey may not be fit enough to face Liverpool, having been absent since October.

3. Thomas Partey - doubt

The midfielder is back in Arsenal training but Arteta admitted earlier this week that Partey may not be fit enough to face Liverpool, having been absent since October.

The defender is on Asian Cup duty with Japan.

4. Takehiro Tomiyasu - out

The defender is on Asian Cup duty with Japan.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ArsenalTeam newsJurgen KloppPremier League